7th Annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards Honorees Announced

WASHINGTON, D.C., September 3, 2020 – The seventh annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards will be hosted virtually this year on Thursday, September 24 from 5-6 PM EST. Jointly hosted by Washingtonian CEO Catherine Merrill and Story Partners’ Founder and Chairman Gloria Story Dittus, the event was founded in 2014 to celebrate the remarkable work by women in journalism in our nation’s capital.

This year’s virtual event will honor four of Washington’s top female political reporters across four categories, including:

CBS’ Rita Braver with the Hall of Fame Award

with the Hall of Fame Award NBC’s Kristen Welker as Outstanding Journalist in Broadcast Television

as Outstanding Journalist in Broadcast Television TIME’s Molly Ball as Outstanding Journalist in Print

as Outstanding Journalist in Print POLITICO’s Anna Palmer as a Star to Watch

Historically, the award ceremony has launched a series of festivities leading up to the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner weekend.

“We are pleased to reschedule and restructure this year’s event to provide our honorees with the recognition they deserve,” said co-host Cathy Merrill. “Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19, these outstanding journalists have continued to excel in their coverage during what will undoubtedly be one of the most consequential news events of our lifetime. Rita, Kristen, Molly, and Anna’s reporting is invaluable, not just to the media industry, but to our national historical record.”

“We are in deep gratitude to journalists, especially this year during the coronavirus pandemic,” said co-host Gloria Dittus. “Whether this remarkable set of women are adapting to reporting during quarantine or risking their health and safety on the frontlines, this year’s honorees are pioneers of journalism for the COVID-era. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of the awardees during our upcoming event.”

A charitable donation will be made on behalf of the event to the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), who has advocated on behalf of and supported black journalists worldwide since 1975.

Sponsors of the seventh annual Washington Women in Journalism Awards include the National Retail Federation, American Beverage Association, American Council for Life Insurance, the National Association of Manufacturers, and Johnson & Johnson.

Past honorees include:

2019 Honorees

Andrea Mitchell, NBC

Ashley Parker, The Washington Post

Abby Phillip, CNN

Amanda Terkel, The Huffington Post

2018 Honorees

Amanda Bennett, Voice of America

Amy Walter, The Cook Political Report

Audie Cornish, NPR

Lynn Sweet, Chicago Sun-Times

2017 Honorees

Cokie Roberts, NPR and ABC News

Jane Mayer, The New Yorker

Mary Louise Kelly, NPR

Mary Katharine Ham, CNN

2016 Honorees

Susan Page, USA Today

Dana Bash, CNN

Kathryn Lopez, National Review

Carolyn Ryan, The New York Times

2015 Honorees

Ann Compton, ABC News

2014 Honorees (and Co-hosts)

Betsy Fisher Martin, NBC

Cathy Merrill, Washingtonian

Dana Bash, CNN

Jan Crawford, CBS News

Julia Ioffe, The New Republic

About Washingtonian

Washingtonian, the magazine Washington lives by, is the region’s top source of information for dining, shopping, entertainment, and personalities. It has been Washington’s most trusted guide to living, working, and playing in the area for more than four decades thanks to features like “100 Very Best Restaurants,” “Top Doctors,” and “Great Places to Live.” The print magazine is read each month by more than 400,000 people, who spend an average of 96 minutes with each issue and save each issue for an average of five months. Washingtonian.com reaches more than a million unique readers every month. Washingtonian is a five-time National Magazine Award winner for its reporting and writing. Learn more at washingtonian.com.

About Story Partners

Story Partners is a full-service public affairs firm that offers strategic communications counsel to U.S. and global clients. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., our team of veteran communications professionals has decades of experience crafting client stories to influence stakeholders and shape the public debate. Story Partners creates and executes winning public affairs strategies for its clients. Learn more at storypartnersdc.com.