Stunning 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath semi-detached townhouse, one-half block to the river and park. Timeless elegance with classic features, hardwood floors throughout, deep detailed moldings, custom built-ins and two gas fireplaces. The generous dining room connects to the formal living room creating an ideal space for seamless entertaining. A sunny chef’s kitchen features new stainless appliances, high ceilings and a breakfast area surrounded by floor to ceiling windows, all adjoining the family room.

On the second level, the luxurious master suite features a wall of windows, and another wall of wardrobe built-ins offering a TV, a cold drink refrigerator and safe. His and hers walk-in closets are complete with glass shelving and thoughtfully designed spaces for shoes, handbags, sweaters and hanging items. The renovated spa like bath is a beautiful marble with oversized shower, double sinks and designer lighting. In addition, tall windows allow sunshine into the stately library or office, highlighting the finely appointed design. Two top level ensuite guest rooms, with updated baths and large closets, provide a comfortable setting for family and guests.

Enjoy relaxing outdoors or al fresco dining on the lovely flagstone terrace. Two off-street parking spaces, located outside the white fence, add to the allure.

Address: 116 Queen Street, Alexandria VA 22314

