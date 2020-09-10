News & Politics

There Is Some Terrifying Flooding on Washington Streets Right Now

Take the flash flood warning seriously, folks.

Written by
and
| Published on
iStock

There’s currently a flash flood warning for many parts of the Washington region. Several roads are currently submerged, making for very dangerous driving conditions.

We rounded up some coverage of the storm and flooding via Twitter:

Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.

Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.

