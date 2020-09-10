There Is Some Terrifying Flooding on Washington Streets Right Now

There’s currently a flash flood warning for many parts of the Washington region. Several roads are currently submerged, making for very dangerous driving conditions.

We rounded up some coverage of the storm and flooding via Twitter:

Water rescue 600 block R.I. Ave NE. Several vehicles submerged in underpass beneath the RR tracks. Awaiting arrival of zodiac boat to check on any occupants. pic.twitter.com/htdWKVSLhV — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 10, 2020

⚠️ TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN: Heavy rain and flooding is reported across the DMV as several parts of the area are under a Flash Flood Warning until 4:30 p.m. Here's a look at South Dakota Ave & Ingraham St in NE. MORE: https://t.co/fPkq9SDOL6 pic.twitter.com/3b2aAMQuj7 — WUSA9 (@wusa9) September 10, 2020

I cant say it enough!! TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN!!! This is Beach Dr. pic.twitter.com/T4gwf5bLEU — Doug Kammerer (@dougkammerer) September 10, 2020

Rhode Island Ave near 2nd St in NW is an absolute River right now #WUSA9Weather @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/wYEBDXfyX5 — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) September 10, 2020

Join the conversation!