Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us Friday, September 11 at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. Have a question about the “streatery” trend? Curious about the sudden uptick in barbecue joints? Or maybe you’re just looking for a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now in the form below, and Ann will get to as many as she can this morning.

Ann: Hi folks—jumping right into your questions today! Send them in the form below; the chat transcript shows up underneath.

Also, I’m going to have to jump off a little early. Here til about 11:45. Ask away!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Loading…