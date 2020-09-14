  • Trending Now in News & Politics
  • Features
  • dc music
News & Politics

Jack Burkman Says the FBI Raided His House, But It Looks Like It May Be Another Hoax

The FBI says it cannot confirm. The Daily Beast found actors who say they were hired to carry out the "raid."

Written by
| Published on
Burkman and Wohl at Burkman's house last May. Photograph by Andrew Beaujon.

Conspiracy theorist Jack Burkman claimed his Arlington house was raided by the FBI early Monday morning, but after the Washington Post reported the raid as fact, the story appeared to fall apart.

The Daily Beast reports Burkman and associate Jacob Wohl hired actors to simulate a raid. An FBI spokesperson told Washingtonian “at this time, we cannot confirm or provide additional information.”

Wohl told Washingtonian in an email that the agency “took all of Jack’s files, computers and phones.”

Burkman and Wohl have a long history of media stunts, but one of Burkman’s craziest stories actually checked out: He was shot in the rear end by a man he hired to help him “investigate” Seth Rich’s murder, in a Rosslyn parking garage.

A thread of photos purports to show the raid, though it comes from a Twitter account that does not appear to have tweeted anything other than these photos of what it says were the incident.

Wohl tells Washingtonian he didn’t arrive at Burkman’s house until the FBI was leaving, “because I was asleep.” Burkman has not yet replied to Washingtonian‘s request for comment.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day