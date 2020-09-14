Jack Burkman Says the FBI Raided His House, But It Looks Like It May Be Another Hoax

Conspiracy theorist Jack Burkman claimed his Arlington house was raided by the FBI early Monday morning, but after the Washington Post reported the raid as fact, the story appeared to fall apart.

The Daily Beast reports Burkman and associate Jacob Wohl hired actors to simulate a raid. An FBI spokesperson told Washingtonian “at this time, we cannot confirm or provide additional information.”

Wohl told Washingtonian in an email that the agency “took all of Jack’s files, computers and phones.”

Burkman and Wohl have a long history of media stunts, but one of Burkman’s craziest stories actually checked out: He was shot in the rear end by a man he hired to help him “investigate” Seth Rich’s murder, in a Rosslyn parking garage.

A thread of photos purports to show the raid, though it comes from a Twitter account that does not appear to have tweeted anything other than these photos of what it says were the incident.

This was the scene outside the home of conspiracy theorist Jack Burkman this morning pic.twitter.com/jNvdHMtz90 — Bev (@BevDonahue) September 14, 2020

Wohl tells Washingtonian he didn’t arrive at Burkman’s house until the FBI was leaving, “because I was asleep.” Burkman has not yet replied to Washingtonian‘s request for comment.