PHOTOS: The Eisenhower Memorial Is Opening Thursday. Here’s What It Looks Like.

After 21 years, the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial is finally opening just off the National Mall. A dedication ceremony will be held at the site September 17.

The $150 million memorial began construction in 2017 after years-long disputes over its design between the architect Frank Gehry and the Eisenhower family. While the memorial was supposed to open in May to coincide with the anniversary of V-E Day, it was postponed due to the pandemic.

The four-acre plot showcases sculptures of Eisenhower addressing the troops before the Normandy invasion, in the Oval Office, and as a young boy. A steel tapestry runs behind the memorial with a scene representing the Normandy coast.

The dedication ceremony will be held September 17 at 7 PM. While in-person attendance is by invitation only, the event will be livestreamed via Facebook.

