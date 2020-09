PHOTOS: The Eisenhower Memorial Is Opening Thursday. Here’s What It Looks Like.

After 21 years, the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial is finally opening just off the National Mall. A dedication ceremony will be held at the site September 17.

The $150 million memorial began construction in 2017 after years-long disputes over its design between the architect Frank Gehry and the Eisenhower family. While the memorial was supposed to open in May to coincide with the anniversary of V-E Day, it was postponed due to the pandemic.

The four-acre plot showcases sculptures of Eisenhower addressing the troops before the Normandy invasion, in the Oval Office, and as a young boy. A steel tapestry runs behind the memorial with a scene representing the Normandy coast.

The dedication ceremony will be held September 17 at 7 PM. While in-person attendance is by invitation only, the event will be livestreamed via Facebook.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms

Join the conversation!