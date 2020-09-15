Washingtonians Recount Their Favorite Stories From the Brixton, American Ice Co., and Other Hilton Brothers Bars

A slew of popular U Street and 14th Street bars—Players Club, the Gibson, Marvin, American Ice Company, the Brixton, Echo Park, and El Rey—will close on Halloween “for the foreseeable future,” reports Washington City Paper‘s Laura Hayes. All locations are operated by brothers Ian and Eric Hilton under their H2 Collective hospitality group.

Like many other local spots, this string of bars has been hurt by the city’s Covid-19 regulations, writes Hayes, as Phase Two limits indoor capacity at bars to 50 percent. It also doesn’t help that the Paycheck Protection Program and the DC Small Business Recovery Microgrants haven’t shown signs of issuing more aid. And of course, winter is coming.

The closings mark the end of an era: many of these places have served as landmark nightlife spots for years. This reporter spent many pre-9:30 Club concert nights eating nachos at El Rey or American Ice, and waaaay too many 22-year-old nights crying into tequila shots at the Brixton while wearing a bandeau skirt (I apologize to anyone I may have encountered there during the summer of 2014.)

It seems your correspondent isn’t the only one with fond (and, yes, perhaps blurry) memories of these spots. Other Washingtonians shared their favorite stories from the bars:

Threw up in Players Club bathroom after taking 5 consecutive shots of whiskey as a result of skee ball losses — shred (@liluzigogert) September 15, 2020

I have so many fun memories of meet-cutes and nights out at Marvin & Gibson from 22/23 that I need time to sift through them. — Mina Radman (@mina_radman) September 15, 2020

Too many to list all, but the most recent was at Echo Park where I celebrated my birthday in February, pre-pandemic. Staff was really nice setting up a reserved space for my group. Great pizza too. https://t.co/tS7ep3iylJ — Zach K-man (@sportzak) September 15, 2020

American Ice Company was like the first “cool bar” I went to as a newly minted 21-year-old at AU. They served beer in mason jars! And had that rocky patio! And you could smoke on the patio! It made me feel like a cool adult to go there. — fill out your 2020 census form! (@__dcemi) September 15, 2020

I met my ex at The Brixton and for the entirety of our 15-month situationship, he had my saved in his phone as "Jess (Brixton)". A 0/10 man but a 10/10 bar. https://t.co/bW3gxjOAuj — JP (@Jessica_Philli) September 15, 2020

Tooooooo many to count. I just want to apologize to the owners of the Gibson for sucking face in their establishment https://t.co/2as4ShCkOx — 𝕔𝕠𝕞𝕡𝕝𝕖𝕥𝕖 𝕚𝕟𝕕𝕦𝕝𝕘𝕖𝕟𝕔𝕖 (@redvelvtcake) September 15, 2020

Brixton was the perfect bar to introduce you to U Street after graduating. Actually trash masquerading as class, it was a gross rite of passage and I will miss it dearly — Leigh Giangreco (@LeighGiangreco) September 15, 2020

the atrocities I saw passing brixton whilst shuffling down the sidewalk from Dirty Goose to the gay pizza place — Kolby Lee (@KolbyLee) September 15, 2020

My 22nd birthday party when I made all my friends dress as Dads and we danced around El Rey in cargo shorts, white sneakers, and tucked in button downs going "hey sport!" to each other. — Chelsea Cirruzzo ⚡️ (@ChelseaCirruzzo) September 15, 2020

I live right next to American Ice. I bring my dog every weekend, I went to Brixton all the time – so many drunk compliments. I'm actually very emotional and upset. https://t.co/WmDt46OmC0 — Blaine (@Blainev28) September 15, 2020

I usually steered clear of Brixton, but it was wonderful on Pride two years ago and I had a grand time on the rooftop. At least until the straights arrived with their sloppy grinding Also, this classic D.C. politics moment https://t.co/lcJ8lsmPpU — Fenit Nirappil (@FenitN) September 15, 2020

7 years ago this Saturday had my first kiss with my now husband at @gmontross 30th bday drinks at @AmericanIceCo! RIP Swachos https://t.co/MuMBS6cIFJ — Caitlin O (@catiecat) September 15, 2020

There was one winter (I think the first one it was open) where every second date I went on was at Players Club. Brixton was the ultimate “first year in DC” bar to go to, great memories on that rooftop even if I outgrew it pretty quickly. Hope they come back!! — Owen Benge (@owenbenge) September 15, 2020

El Rey is one of the best places in DC to go from the pleasantly to ruinously drunk https://t.co/kSnxXOnq48 — defund as a means to abolish (@bexual_healing) September 15, 2020

