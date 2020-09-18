News & Politics

Virginia Early Voting: Check Out These Long Lines as Day One Kicks Off

Virginians apparently cannot wait to weigh in on Donald Trump.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph from @JackKiraly on Twitter.
Photograph from @JackKiraly on Twitter.

Early voting kicked off today in Virginia, and voters seem extremely eager to make their selections. Lines are being reported outside of several polling stations, even though there’s no rush: Virginia residents can vote early up until Saturday, October 31. Take a look at some of the voting sites below.

More:
Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.

