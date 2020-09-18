Food

Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Chat with Ann about DC's 50 most influential restaurants, Covid-era dining, and more.

Published on
Photograph by Scott Suchman

Join us today, September 18 at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. Have a question about her list of the century’s 50 most influential DC restaurants? Need a fancy takeout recommendation? Leave a question in the form below, and Ann will get to as many as she can this morning.

Ann: Good morning! There are few projects I’ve done that have gotten as much reader feedback as my recent list of the 50 most influential Washington restaurants of the century. Many people are upset about the exclusion of a few certain places: Old Ebbitt by far the most, followed by AV Ristorante, Germaine’s, and Five Guys. What do you think I missed? Let me know (and submit any questions) in the form below, the chat transcript shows up underneath.

