News & Politics

Wilson High School in Northwest DC Will Likely Be Renamed

A new name has not yet been picked.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph via Wikimedia Commons.

Plans are underway for Woodrow Wilson High School in Tenleytown to get a new name, DCPS communication and engagement officer Shanita Burney announced during a DC Council virtual hearing regarding the school’s renaming on Tuesday, September 15. A specific replacement moniker has not yet been proposed. Replacing the name will cost an estimated $1.2 million due to the cost of changing signs and so forth.

The school has borne Wilson’s name since 1935, a tribute to the president who led the country through World War I. But the 28th president was a racist who advocated the resegregation of government jobs, which especially stings in a city where merit-based careers in the federal government helped facilitate the growth of a Black middle class.

Wilson High School has been one of the most-discussed institutions during a summer of renamings, and it was on a long list of facilities that the city has recommended to receive new monikers. In addition to the commission’s findings, a petition calling for the renaming of the high school has garnered more than 22,500 signatures, and Mayor Bowser also stated that she thought the school should receive a new name during a June press conference.

 

 

 

 

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
SIGN UP
We engage readers directly in their mailboxes with topics like Health, Things to Do, Best Brunches, Design & Shopping, and Real Estate. Get the latest from our editors today.
Get The Best Of Washingtonian In Your Inbox!
SUBSCRIBE