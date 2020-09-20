DC Will Give Businesses $6,000 Grants to Winterize Their Outdoor Dining Spaces

DC will invest $4 million to try to thwart a potential restaurant apocalypse this winter. The Office of Nightlife & Culture announced Sunday night that it will give businesses $6,000 grants to help winterize their outdoor dining spaces.

The “Streatery Winter Ready Grant Program” is open to food and non-food retail businesses that have an active permit for outdoor space, whether it’s a temporary “streatery,” sidewalk cafe, or private area with a liquor license. The funds can be used to cover the costs of new tents, heaters, propane, lighting, furniture, and advertising/marketing.

The city will begin accepting applications on Monday, September 21, and will begin to disperse funds on October 1. More details are available here.

