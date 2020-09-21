Dan Snyder Is Quarantining Due to Covid Exposure

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder missed the club’s 30-15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals Sunday after he and his wife were exposed to Covid-19, according to media reports and statements from the club.

Though the couple tested negative for the virus after their exposure, team physician Dr. Anthony Casolaro said in a statement that he advised they quarantine themselves “out of an abundance of caution.”

Julie Donaldson, the Team’s senior vice president of media, said in a Tweet Sunday that Snyder and his wife, Tanya, had come in contact with “someone they have known for 15 yrs that tested positive for Covid-19.”

It was the first game that Dan and Tanya Snyder have missed in the 21 years that Snyder has owned the team.

