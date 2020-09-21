News & Politics

Dan Snyder Is Quarantining Due to Covid Exposure

The Washington Football Team's owner saw a friend who has the virus.

Written by
Published on
Dan Snyder
Photograph by Flickr user Keith Allison.

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder missed the club’s 30-15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals Sunday after he and his wife were exposed to Covid-19, according to media reports and statements from the club.

Though the couple tested negative for the virus after their exposure, team physician Dr. Anthony Casolaro said in a statement that he advised they quarantine themselves “out of an abundance of caution.”

Julie Donaldson, the Team’s senior vice president of media, said in a Tweet Sunday that Snyder and his wife, Tanya, had come in contact with “someone they have known for 15 yrs that tested positive for Covid-19.”

It was the first game that Dan and Tanya Snyder have missed in the 21 years that Snyder has owned the team.

Read the full statements from Donaldson and Dr. Casolaro here, via Yahoo! Sports.

 

More:
Luke Mullins
Senior Writer

Luke Mullins is a senior writer at Washingtonian magazine focusing on the people and institutions that control the city’s levers of power. He has written about the Koch Brothers’ attempt to take over The Cato Institute, David Gregory’s ouster as moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press, the collapse of Washington’s Metro system, and the conflict that split apart the founders of Politico.

