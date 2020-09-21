Experience life at NOVEL South Capitol, where your new story awaits. With brand-new studio to three- bedroom residences, you’ll find thoughtfully considered design mixed with unexpected amenities. With a confident eye for style and convenience, NOVEL is luxury apartment living, shared co-working spaces and café life all in one. Find crafted coffee, adventurous dining, stylish finishes, an abundance of amenities and Capitol views in a location close to just about everything.

Define Your Neighborhood

Nestled uniquely between Capitol Hill, the Waterfront, the Ballpark district and historic Downtown D.C., you’ll find the ideal backdrop for every kind of adventure.

Embark on an early morning run to the Capitol, cheer on the Washington Nationals, visit The National Mall or hop on the Riverwalk for an afternoon of exploring – all just minutes away from your doorstep. With unique dining and entertainment options around every corner, it’s time to unleash your inner foodie. From sidewalk to rooftop, discover your definition of living well.

Dramatic Escapes Right at Home

Designed with comfort and sophistication in mind, NOVEL’s unparalleled community amenities allow you to relax and reset. Added perks are an essential here, including multiple co-working spaces, expansive fitness and yoga suites in both East and West towers, green living alternatives such as electric car charging stations, ample outdoor gathering spaces, luxurious exclusivity for your furry friends and top-notch signature services, sure to put your mind at ease.

Did we mention, sweeping sunset views from our rooftop pool, or the day-to-night café and eatery for coffee or cocktails, for all the ways to unwind.

Integrated Eatery, ABC Pony

Adding to the rich experience found within our community, is on-site retailer, ABC Pony. This all-day eatery serves inspired menu items that explore the intersectionality between Italian and Asian cuisines. The cross-cultural concept is created in partnership with Hilton Brothers, Folklor and Erick Bruner-Yang.

With convenient access through NOVEL’s lobby, residents and community members alike are drawn to the welcoming atmosphere and seasonal delights. Did we mention ABC Pony offers a room service component too? Swing by Eye Street today and check it out for yourself.

Your New Story Awaits

“Welcome home” is more than just something we say – it’s our commitment. The details are what can make your experience extraordinary. From ensuring your apartment has been cleaned, inspected and sealed to offering you a 30-day guarantee, our goal is for you to love everything about your new home.

With a variety of transitional layouts, work from home nooks and expansive outdoor spaces, it’s time to find your perfect fit at NOVEL. Now offering virtual, self-guided or in-person tours.

Tour in-person through September 27th, 2020, mention this article and enjoy lunch on us. Lease now for two months of free rent and a $250 gift card with onsite-retailer, ABC Pony.

*Details and restrictions may apply. For more information, visit novelsouthcapitol.com.