World War II-Era Planes Will Fly Over DC on Friday to Commemorate V-E Day

Don’t forget to look up on Friday: There will be a flyover of World War II-era war planes September 25 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of V-E Day.

Organized by the group Arsenal of Democracy, at least 65 planes will begin to take flight starting at 11:30 AM. The plane formations will be interspersed in two-minute intervals and will represent major World War II battles, ultimately ending in a missing man formation, which honors dead or missing service members.

As for the route: The group will fly from Virginia over the Potomac River to the Lincoln Memorial, continue along Independence Avenue and over the National Mall, and then will circle the World War II Memorial and continue back to Virginia.

The event was originally scheduled for May 8, but was cancelled due to the pandemic. If you can’t catch the planes IRL, you can livestream the event online. The pre-flyover program beings at 10 AM.

