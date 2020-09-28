News & Politics

The Washington Monument Will Reopen This Week

It's been closed for more than six months due to the pandemic.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Evy Mages
Coronavirus 2020

About Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

The Washington Monument will reopen Thursday, October 1, more than six months after it closed this past March. The monument will employ “a new set of safety and cleaning procedures,” the National Park Service says in its announcement: Visitors will have to get tickets online the day before they visit instead of on the monument’s grounds, elevators will take only four to eight passengers (probably for the best), there’s a ten-minute time limit at the tippy top, and the monument will close each day for an hour at 1 PM for a cleaning.

Each ticket allows four people to visit and will be available starting Wednesday, September 30, from recreation.gov. Admission is free, but there’s a $1.50 reservation fee per ticket.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
SIGN UP
We engage readers directly in their mailboxes with topics like Health, Things to Do, Best Brunches, Design & Shopping, and Real Estate. Get the latest from our editors today.
Get The Best Of Washingtonian In Your Inbox!
SUBSCRIBE