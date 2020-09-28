The Washington Monument Will Reopen This Week



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



The Washington Monument will reopen Thursday, October 1, more than six months after it closed this past March. The monument will employ “a new set of safety and cleaning procedures,” the National Park Service says in its announcement: Visitors will have to get tickets online the day before they visit instead of on the monument’s grounds, elevators will take only four to eight passengers (probably for the best), there’s a ten-minute time limit at the tippy top, and the monument will close each day for an hour at 1 PM for a cleaning.

Each ticket allows four people to visit and will be available starting Wednesday, September 30, from recreation.gov. Admission is free, but there’s a $1.50 reservation fee per ticket.