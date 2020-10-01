October Guest List

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. More from Guest List



Monna Kashfi

WAMU’s new chief content officer will help lead the station after general manager JJ Yore’s departure.

Jennifer Griffin

The Fox News reporter confirmed reports that Trump mocked vets—inviting criticism from her own network.

Jason Wright

He became the first Black NFL team president when he was hired by Washington’s football club.

Jennifer Taylor

The new president of the Northern Virginia Technology Council will be a major figure on the local tech scene.

David Smick

A DC macro­economic strategist, he directed Stars and Strife, a film about our “epidemic of hate.”

Disinvited! Jessica Krug

The GW prof resigned after writing a scandalous blog post confessing that she has spent years pretending to be Black.

This article initially appeared in our October, 2020 issue.

Photograph of Kashfi courtesy of WAMU

Photograph of Griffin courtesy of Fox News

Photograph of Wright courtesy of Washington Football Team