News & Politics

Amazon Donates $1 Million to Arlington and Alexandria Schools

Image via iStock.

Amazon will donate $1 million to fund basic needs for kids in Arlington and Alexandria public schools, according to a news release today. The Arlington-based organization Communities In Schools will distribute the money through its “Right Now Needs Fund,” which provides food, clothing, and school supplies.

Families receive Education Assistance Product Vouchers that they can use to purchase “carefully curated items that students need to be successful at school, including food, school supplies for at-home learning, warm clothing, hygiene items, and more,” writes the company. It’s the latest contribution from the tech company to support students in Northern Virginia, where it has established its second headquarters. Amazon has also donated WiFi devices and headsets so that kids could better learn from home during the pandemic.

Rosa Cartagena
Rosa joined Washingtonian in 2016 after graduating from Mount Holyoke College. She covers arts and culture for the magazine. She’s written about anti-racism efforts at Woolly Mammoth Theatre, dinosaurs in the revamped fossil hall at the Smithsonian’s Natural History Museum, and the horrors of taking a digital detox. When she can, she performs with her family’s Puerto Rican folkloric music ensemble based in Jersey City. She lives in Adams Morgan.

