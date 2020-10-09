Flights of Fancy

Clyde Housel needed a way to serve sips to guests without standing next to them and pouring. So he grabbed some two-by-fours, painted them, and made slots for tiny glass bottles. (You pour the wine into a glass.) Hiddencroft offers two flights—either red and port or white, rosé, and fruit wine—for $10 each. 12202 Axline Rd., Lovettsville; 540-535-5367.

Inspired by a California winery that serves tastes in test tubes, Kelly Delmare Knight decided to experiment, too. Now she’s ordering 2,000 disposable plastic tubes a month. Four flights are available, including a sparkling lineup; each is $15 with a glass and can be sipped at one of more than 100 picnic tables. 14437 Hume Rd., Huntly; 540-635-9398.

When wineries could reopen to guests, many sold bottles only. To attract visitors who didn’t want to buy full bottles, the vineyard created a small-bottle tasting kit. You can enjoy it in its meadow or take the kit home. A flight of two whites, two reds, and a blush is $12 with a glass. 16234 Marquis Rd., Orange; 540-656-6177.

Photographs courtesy of wineries

This article originally appeared in the October, 2020 issue of Washingtonian.

