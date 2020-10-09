Things to Do

Flights of Fancy

With restrictions on using their tasting bars, many vineyards began offering wine flights at tables—and came up with fun ways to serve them

Written by
| Published on

Hiddencroft Vineyards

Clyde Housel needed a way to serve sips to guests without standing next to them and pouring. So he grabbed some two-by-fours, painted them, and made slots for tiny glass bottles. (You pour the wine into a glass.) Hiddencroft offers two flights—either red and port or white, rosé, and fruit wine—for $10 each. 12202 Axline Rd., Lovettsville;  540-535-5367.

Rappahannock Cellars

Inspired by a California winery that serves tastes in test tubes, Kelly Delmare Knight decided to experiment, too. Now she’s ordering 2,000 disposable plastic tubes a month. Four flights are available, including a sparkling lineup; each is $15 with a glass and can be sipped at one of more than 100 picnic tables. 14437 Hume Rd., Huntly;  540-635-9398.

Chateau MerrillAnne

When wineries could reopen to guests, many sold bottles only. To attract visitors who didn’t want to buy full bottles, the vineyard created a small-bottle tasting kit. You can enjoy it in its meadow or take the kit home. A flight of two whites, two reds, and a blush is $12 with a glass. 16234 Marquis Rd., Orange; 540-656-6177.

Photographs courtesy of wineries

This article originally appeared in the October, 2020 issue of Washingtonian.

Sherri Dalphonse
Executive Editor

Sherri Dalphonse joined Washingtonian in 1986. She is the editor in charge of such consumer topics as travel, fitness, health, finance, and beauty, as well as the editor who handles such cover stories as Great Places to Work, Best of Washington, Day Trips, Hidden Gems, Top Doctors, and Great Small Towns. She lives in DC.

