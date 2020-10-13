News & Politics

Virginia’s Voter Registration System Has Crashed

Today is the last day to register to vote in the state.

Written by
| Published on
Image via iStock.

The online Virginia voter registration system has crashed. Today is the last day to register to vote in the state.

The Virginia Department of Elections confirmed the crash via Twitter and attributed it to a cut fiber. Technicians are currently working to repair it, the group says, and will update the public on the progress.

 

While the Citizen’s Portal for online registration is down, Virginia voters can still register in-person at early voting sites or via a mailed application postmarked by today.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. Her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Petworth.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
SIGN UP
We engage readers directly in their mailboxes with topics like Health, Things to Do, Best Brunches, Design & Shopping, and Real Estate. Get the latest from our editors today.
Get The Best Of Washingtonian In Your Inbox!
SUBSCRIBE