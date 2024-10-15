10 Arlington Restaurant Week Deals to Try This Week

Arlington Restaurant Week—when local spots serve up a variety of special menus and discounts—is running now through Monday, October 21. Here are a few deals to try:

1515 N Courthouse Rd.

Get a sandwich, chips, and a drink for $12 from 11 AM to 3 PM at Bayou Bakery in Court House. There are six sandwiches to choose from, including a grilled pimento cheese, a muffuletta-inspired sub, and andouille sausage on a split-top bun. For breakfast, buy any sandwich and get a drip coffee for $1 until 11 AM.

4245 Fairfax Dr.

Ballston’s new international-themed spot is offering three tiers of three-course prix fixe menus at $25, $40, and $55. The shortlist of options for each menu gets increasingly more elaborate. Dessert on the $25 menu is chocolate-chip cookies; on the $55 menu it’s ricotta beignets with passionfruit cremeux, peach toffee, and vanilla ice cream. Savory choices include shrimp ceviche verde; mushroom lomo saltado; and West African gumbo.

4238 Wilson Blvd.

Buy a bubble tea and get one free at this Ballston Quarter mall boba spot. Drinks including honey tea, winter melon tea, mango and passion fruit green teas, and milk tea.

2931 S. Glebe Rd.

We love chef/owner Seng Luangrath’s fiery Laotian cooking, and the $35 prix fixe menu at her Arlington Ridge restaurant shows off chicken wings with preserved chili paste; braised pork ribs with caramelized fish sauce; steamed catfish in pumpkin/coconut curry; and pumpkin/rice dumplings in coconut milk for dessert.

1201 Wilson Blvd.

The $50 three-course dinner menu at this swanky basement cocktail bar includes choices like steamed pork-belly buns, tuna tartare nachos, wagyu burgers, and more.

4040 Wilson Blvd.

This New England-inspired oyster house is offering a $30 two-course lunch and a $50 three-course dinner. Its famed smash burger is on the lunch menu, while dinner features stuffed clams, a Ritz-cracker-crusted cod piccata, and blueberry icebox pie.

2815 Clarendon Blvd.

Fish and shrimp tacos, clam chowder, smash burgers, and pumpkin cheesecake are some of the possibilities on the two-course lunch ($25) and three-course dinner ($45) menus at this seafood spot.

1110 N. Glebe Rd.

This rustic Spanish restaurant in Ballston is offering $25 lunches and $40 dinners. Graze on grilled tuna with piquillo-pepper confit, grilled hanger steak with chimichurri, and chocolate flan. A wine pairing is $25 more.

100 Wilson Blvd.

Fabio Trabocchi’s Rosslyn pasta house is serving a $55 three course dinner consisting of a soup or salad; a choice between grilled swordfish, mafalde with wild mushrooms, and pappardelle bolognese; and gelato or a cookie plate for dessert. Plus: beer, wine, and cocktail specials.

1616 N. Troy St.

This Southern American joint (recently spotted on Love Is Blind) has a $30 three-course dinner that includes soup or salad, entree, and dessert. There are main courses like shrimp n’ grits and honey-dusted fried chicken, and dessert translates to miniature banana pudding and Mississippi mud pie.

The full list of deals and restaurants participating in Arlington Restaurant Week can be found on the Arlington Chamber of Commerce website.