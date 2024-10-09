News & Politics

MAP: “Love Is Blind” Filmed at These DC-Area Locations

All the restaurants, shops, and local spots featured on the Netflix dating show.

Are they playing Washingtonian's Love Is Blind DC drinking game? Photograph courtesy of Netflix.

The current season of Love Is Blind on Netflix follows couples around DC, so we weren’t surprised to see some familiar places on screen. If watching the episodes, reading the recaps and following the contestants isn’t enough, take your own Love Is Blind tour around town and visit all the spots featured on the show. We’ll be updating our map with every episode drop.

The Rixey

1008 N Glebe Rd., Arlington 

Episode 7 
After returning from the pods and Mexico, the couples live in this apartment complex in Ballston.

 

Plntr

1825 18th St., NW

Episode 8
Monica and Stephen learn how to press flowers at the plant shop. The class was taught by Hailey Rohn, founder of Wildry, a local dried flower art shop.

 

Never Looked Better

130 Blagden Aly., NW

Episode 8
Ramses meets Marissa’s friends at this “speakeasy” in Blagden Alley.

 

Ciel Social Club

601 K St., NW

Episode 9
Taylor and Garrett have an evening date at the rooftop restaurant.

 

Vera

2002 Fenwick St., NE

Episode 9
Marissa introduces Ramses to her family at the Mexican-Lebanese restaurant in Ivy City.

 

Tupelo Honey

1616 N. Troy St., Arlington 

Episode 9
Nick meets Hannah’s family at the Southern spot in Court House.

