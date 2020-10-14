Island-Themed Coconut Club Will Close For the Fall and Winter

Coconut Club, the island-themed restaurant near Union Market, will close for the winter on Sunday, October 18, “due to circumstances outside of our control.” The goal is to reopen the place next year.

“We hope this isn’t goodbye forever and we can come back to vacation with you soon,” owners Adam Greenberg and Emily Cipes write on Instagram. “This past year, we have fought long and hard to stay positive, innovative, and keep the good vibes going for you all. Coconut Club has always been more than just our cool concept, it’s our community.”

Greenberg tells Washingtonian he’s taking a break from media and social media for now.

Over recent months, however, the chef has spoken openly about the difficulties of operating and constantly adapting a business model during the pandemic. Back in May, he and Yang Market owner Pete Sitcov opened one of the city’s first pandemic-era “ghost kitchens”—Subbies—a sub shop serving Connecticut-style grinders for delivery only. The restaurant has also operated a market, offered meal kits, and recently setup a commercial greenhouse on its patio for outdoor seating in colder months.

“Our goal here is not to make money. Our goal here is literally just to survive to get to the other side,” Greenberg told Washingtonian in August. He said he had stopped taking a salary.

Coconut Club is one of a growing number of restaurants to announce it will be “hibernating” for the winter. Italian fine-dining spot Tosca closed over the weekend with an eye toward reopening next year. Meanwhile, Room 11 will close its patio on November 1 and go dark for the winter, though its daytime pop-up will continue to operate. The Columbia Heights bar hopes to return in April, likely with a new look and name.

Coconut Club is hoping to go out big this week with takeout cocktails and food plus market merchandise available through Sunday. The restaurant has also set up a GoFundMe page to support its staff.

