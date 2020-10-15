C-SPAN Suspends Anchor Steve Scully for Lying About a Twitter Hack

C-SPAN’s Steve Scully has been suspended indefinitely after admitting he lied about his Twitter account being hacked. Scully was slated to moderate the now-canceled presidential debate that had been scheduled for tonight.

Last Thursday, Scully went viral on Twitter when he tweeted at former White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci, asking him for advice on how to respond to criticism from President Trump. After Scully saw the controversy his tweet had caused, he falsely claimed it was the result of a hack. Scully came clean to C-SPAN late Wednesday night.

Though it’s unclear how long his suspension will last, the network said in a statement, “after some distance from this episode, we believe in his ability to continue to contribute to C-SPAN.”

Here are the statements from Scully and C-SPAN:

C-SPAN's statement about @SteveScully's suspension: "He understands that he made a serious mistake" – but he has a 30-year track record of "fairness and professionalism" – so "after some distance from this episode, we believe in his ability to continue to contribute to C-SPAN." pic.twitter.com/2cUc2T6g8Y — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 15, 2020

