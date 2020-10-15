News & Politics

C-SPAN Suspends Anchor Steve Scully for Lying About a Twitter Hack

The editor—and would-be moderator of tonight's canceled presidential debate—has been sidelined indefinitely.

Written by
| Published on
Steve Scully takes a call. Screenshot via C-SPAN.

C-SPAN’s Steve Scully has been suspended indefinitely after admitting he lied about his Twitter account being hacked. Scully was slated to moderate the now-canceled presidential debate that had been scheduled for tonight.

Last Thursday, Scully went viral on Twitter when he tweeted at former White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci, asking him for advice on how to respond to  criticism from President Trump. After Scully saw the controversy his tweet had caused, he falsely claimed it was the result of a hack. Scully came clean to C-SPAN late Wednesday night.

Though it’s unclear how long his suspension will last, the network said in a statement, “after some distance from this episode, we believe in his ability to continue to contribute to C-SPAN.”

Here are the statements from Scully and C-SPAN:

Jane Recker
Jane Recker
Assistant Editor

Jane is a Chicago transplant who now calls Cleveland Park her home. Before joining Washingtonian, she wrote for Smithsonian Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times. She is a graduate of Northwestern University, where she studied journalism and opera.

