Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Saturday’s Women’s March

This Saturday, the Women’s March will hold its second DC march this year. The organization will, among other things, call for a coronavirus relief package, pay tribute to late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and protest Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Organizers of the march are also focused on mobilizing voters ahead of Election Day. Between 6,000 and 10,000 participants are expected. Here, the logistics.

When and Where

The march will officially convene at Freedom Plaza (1455 Pennsylvania Ave., NW) at 11 AM on Saturday, October 17—although many will likely arrive early. There will be a rally at noon, and then the procession—which ends at the National Mall—will begin at 1 PM.

There will also be a smaller gathering at the Supreme Court (1 First St., NE) at 11 AM to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

From 3 to 5 PM, there will be a get-out-the-vote “text-a-thon.” Organizers have said their goal is to send 5 million text messages to potential voters. No speakers have been announced for the rally or the text-a-thon yet.

Covid-19 Protocols

Masks and attempted social distancing are required for participants. Don’t come if you feel sick! There will be hand sanitizer and PPE stations behind the stage, at the beginning of the march, and at the end of the route. Also, if you’re traveling from a state that DC requires a self-quarantine for, it’s best to stay away (there will be several virtual events).

What Should You Bring?

Snacks, your own masks and sanitizer, and water. Small backpacks and bags are allowed.

What Can’t You Bring?

Weapons, obviously, but also, weed. The march takes place on federal land, where it is still illegal.

What Should You Wear?

Layers—Saturday’s forecast is currently between 40 and 61 degrees and sunny. Also, your most comfortable shoes.

Bathroom Breaks

There will be port-a-potties and medic tents behind the stages at both the starting and ending points of the march.

Accessibility

ADA vans will be available to take participants on a modified route during the procession. The meeting point is the ADA tent at Freedom Plaza. For specific questions about accessibility, email accessibility@womensmarch.com.

Transportation

Those looking to go to the march or be in the area should avoid driving, as parking will be restricted, and certain streets will be closed to vehicles. March organizers recommend using the Metro and getting off at either the Metro Center or Federal Triangle stops. Also, they suggest buying your Metro card in advance.

What About Road Closures?

The following streets will be closed from 9 AM to 2 PM:

14th Street, Northwest, between F Street and Constitution Avenue.

13th Street, Northwest, between F Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

E Street, Northwest, between 12th and 14th streets.

Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest, between 12th and 15th streets.

Across the Country

The DC march is the organization’s primary event, but there will be sister marches around the country. Locally, there will be tandem marches in Herndon and Sterling in Virginia, and Brentwood and Bladensburg in Maryland.

More information about the Women’s March can be found here.