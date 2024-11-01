What to Know About the 2024 Women’s March

This Saturday, thousands of people are expected to come to DC for the 2024 Women’s March. Coming just before Election Day, this year’s will hit differently, as feminists march in support of Vice President Kamala Harris’s candidacy, which could soon make her our first female president. Here’s what Washingtonians should know ahead of the march.

When and where will it be?

This Saturday, November 2, the Women’s March begins at Freedom Plaza at 3 PM, where there will be music, engagement, and community activities. After a pep rally at 4 PM, they will walk to the White House, ending around 6 PM.

Where do you register and how do you get there?

You can RSVP in advance on the Women’s March website. The nearest Metro stations to Freedom Plaza are Federal Triangle and Metro Center. If you’re still making plans to get to DC: The Women’s March team has a directory on caravans taking “resistance road trips” from different states.

Are there any street closures?

No street closures due to traffic around Freedom Plaza and the White House have been announced. You can follow DC Police Traffic’s X account for updated information.

Who’s expected to be there?

Featured guests expected to speak during the rally include activists, lawyers, program leaders, writers, and business owners. They include:

Where in DC can I find Women’s March merch?

The Women’s March will have a pop-up shop with Hotel Zena on 14th Street, Northwest, where official Women’s March merchandise will be sold.

Where can I watch the march?

If you can’t attend in person, you can stream it online on the Women’s March’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.