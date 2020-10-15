News & Politics

Members of Kamala Harris’s Campaign Entourage Test Positive for Covid-19

The vice presidential nominee has canceled her travel plans through Sunday.

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Flickr user Gage Skidmore.
Coronavirus 2020

About Coronavirus 2020

Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC.

According to a statement released Thursday by the Joe Biden campaign, two members of Senator Kamala Harris’s entourage have tested positive for Covid-19: Harris’s communications director, Liz Allen, and a non-staff flight crew member. Per the statement, issued by campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon, Harris was not in close contact with either person during the two days prior to their positive tests. Nonetheless, the vice presidential nominee is suspending her travel through Sunday, October 18 “out of an abundance of caution.” Joe Biden has not had contact with either individual since they’ve tested positive, or within the 48 hours prior to their diagnoses, according to the statement. The campaign says it learned of the positive test results late Wednesday evening.

Both Allen and the flight crew member were on a plane with Harris on October 8, during which they and Harris all wore N95 masks. Both individuals tested negative before and after that flight, according to the statement. Read the full text below.

 

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Marisa M. Kashino
Senior Editor

Marisa M. Kashino joined Washingtonian in 2009 as a staff writer, and became a senior editor in 2014. She oversees the magazine’s real estate and home design coverage, and writes long-form feature stories. She was a 2020 Livingston Award finalist for her two-part investigation into a possible wrongful conviction stemming from a murder in rural Virginia. Kashino lives in Northeast DC.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
SIGN UP
We engage readers directly in their mailboxes with topics like Health, Things to Do, Best Brunches, Design & Shopping, and Real Estate. Get the latest from our editors today.
Get The Best Of Washingtonian In Your Inbox!
SUBSCRIBE