Members of Kamala Harris’s Campaign Entourage Test Positive for Covid-19

According to a statement released Thursday by the Joe Biden campaign, two members of Senator Kamala Harris’s entourage have tested positive for Covid-19: Harris’s communications director, Liz Allen, and a non-staff flight crew member. Per the statement, issued by campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon, Harris was not in close contact with either person during the two days prior to their positive tests. Nonetheless, the vice presidential nominee is suspending her travel through Sunday, October 18 “out of an abundance of caution.” Joe Biden has not had contact with either individual since they’ve tested positive, or within the 48 hours prior to their diagnoses, according to the statement. The campaign says it learned of the positive test results late Wednesday evening.

Both Allen and the flight crew member were on a plane with Harris on October 8, during which they and Harris all wore N95 masks. Both individuals tested negative before and after that flight, according to the statement. Read the full text below.

