These Are the Protests Happening Around DC This Week

As Supreme Court confirmation proceedings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett go on, demonstrators continue to protest her nomination. And this Saturday, the Women’s March is happening once again. Here’s what other protests are in the area this week.

Thursday

No Confirmation until Inauguration Day of Action: CPD (Center for Popular Democracy) Action, Demand Justice, and the Women’s March organization have joined forces all week to demonstrate against Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. Protests began at 8 AM and continue until 3 PM on the front steps of the Supreme Court. More information here.

Friday

Bolster the Blue Rally: The Fairfax County GOP is sponsoring this rally to support the local police force. Chuck Smith, a candidate for Virginia Attorney General, is scheduled to speak. The rally will be held at the Fair Oaks police station (12300 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., Fairfax) starting at 6 PM. More information here.

Saturday

Auto Rally for Trump: The Republican Central Committee of Prince George’s County is hosting an auto rally—basically, a parade of cars—in support of President Trump. Drivers will congregate at the Bowie Town Center (15700 Emerald Way, Bowie) starting at 10:30 AM and end at Jaycees Community Center in Oxon Hill. More information here.

Women’s March: The Women’s March organization will host a March on Washington starting at 11 AM at Freedom Plaza (14th St. and Pennsylvania Ave., NW). Organizers have said they will be protesting the Trump administration, Coney Barrett’s nomination, and the lack of coronavirus relief. It’ll be in tandem with other marches around the country. More information here.

MoCo Defund the Police Campaign Rally: Various activist groups in Montgomery County, including the ACLU of Maryland and Progressive Maryland, have organized this rally to launch a Defund the Police campaign in Montgomery County. The rally will start at 1 PM at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Reedie Drive, next to the Wheaton Metro station. More information here.

McJustice Rally: Organized by youth activists from around the country, this rally will demand that no nominee to the Supreme Court be confirmed before the inauguration (the word McJustice refers to Mitch McConnell). The event will begin at 2 PM at the Supreme Court (1 First St., NE). More information here.

March to Defund MPD: DC Protests will once again hold its weekly march to defund DC’s Metropolitan Police Department. The march will begin at 3 PM at Malcolm X Park (16th and W sts., NW). More information here.

Justice for Jonathan Price: The “anarchist abolitionist” TheyThem Collective will host a march to demand justice for Jonathan Price, a Black man in Texas who was killed by a police officer after he intervened in a domestic dispute. The march will begin at 7 PM at Dupont Circle. More information here.

Wednesday

Demand a People’s Vaccine for COVID-19: On Wednesday, Progressive Maryland, SPACEs in Action, and other health activist organizations will hold a rally to demand a vaccine for COVID-19. The rally will start at 12:30 PM near the US Department of Health and Human Services (100 Maryland Ave., SW). More information here and here.

