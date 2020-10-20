News & Politics

The DC Area’s Top Economic Researcher is Predicting a Big Recovery—in 2022

2021 will actually be okay, says a new report. But it will take a long time to fully recover.

Written by
| Published on
Image courtesy of the Stephen S. Fuller Institute at George Mason University.

After recording its largest annual decrease on record, the Washington region’s economy will rebound next year and accelerate its growth in 2022, according to a new set of economic projections.

According to the projections, which were compiled by researchers at the Stephen S. Fuller Institute at George Mason University, the covid pandemic will result in a 3.3 percent contraction of the gross regional product in 2020. “The total decrease in jobs during the pandemic,” the researchers said Tuesday in their report, “was more than three times as large and occurred 6-8 times more quickly than during the 1990 and 2008 recessions.”

While the local economy is projected to expand by 2.4 percent next year, “the largest economic rebound will occur in 2022,” the researchers said, “after the vaccine is presumed to be available and in use.” The researchers continued, “During 2022, businesses and households are forecasted to fully catch-up on the forgone economic activities of the prior two years.”

Read the full report here.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Luke Mullins
Senior Writer

Luke Mullins is a senior writer at Washingtonian magazine focusing on the people and institutions that control the city’s levers of power. He has written about the Koch Brothers’ attempt to take over The Cato Institute, David Gregory’s ouster as moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press, the collapse of Washington’s Metro system, and the conflict that split apart the founders of Politico.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
SIGN UP
We engage readers directly in their mailboxes with topics like Health, Things to Do, Best Brunches, Design & Shopping, and Real Estate. Get the latest from our editors today.
Get The Best Of Washingtonian In Your Inbox!
SUBSCRIBE