A New Book by Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is Coming This Spring

RBG's third book will detail her fight for gender rights.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's official portrait in 2016. Photography courtesy of the Supreme Court of the United States

This March, late Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will have her final book published. Justice, Justice Thou Shalt Pursue: A Life’s Work Fighting for a More Perfect Union is co-written by one of her former clerks, University of California Berkeley law professor Amanda L. Tyler. It will detail Ginsburg’s lifelong pursuit for gender equality.

The book is the product of a visit Ginsburg had with Tyler last year. In addition to the conversation the two had about Ginsburg’s family life and career, the book will include many previously unpublished materials, such as briefs and oral arguments, some of Ginsburg’s last speeches, and favorite opinions that she wrote as a Supreme Court justice.

Tyler said working on the book with the late justice was a privilege. “Right up until the end, she was still teaching me about the craft of writing, how important precision is, and to never use four words when three will do.”

Ginsburg died as the book was going into production. Her other books include a memoir—My Own Words—and the anthology Decisions and Dissents of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, which was published in September, just days before her death.

Jane Recker
Jane Recker
