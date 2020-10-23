Halloween Decorations Turn Political Because America in 2020 Is Terrifying

Halloween is always spooky, but this year’s timing is downright scary: The holiday comes just days before the most consequential election in modern American history, during a global pandemic and an economic recession. Perhaps that’s why Halloween decorations at DC-area houses have taken a decisively political turn. Since the District is solidly blue, that often means more trick than treat for Donald Trump. Now let’s just hope we don’t have to see any “sexy coronavirus” costumes this year.

Take a look at some of the displays:

