Halloween Decorations Turn Political Because America in 2020 Is Terrifying

The spooky displays around DC are more trick than treat for Donald Trump.

Photograph by Hannah Good.
Photograph by Hannah Good.

Halloween is always spooky, but this year’s timing is downright scary: The holiday comes just days before the most consequential election in modern American history, during a global pandemic and an economic recession. Perhaps that’s why Halloween decorations at DC-area houses have taken a decisively political turn. Since the District is solidly blue, that often means more trick than treat for Donald Trump. Now let’s just hope we don’t have to see any “sexy coronavirus” costumes this year.

Take a look at some of the displays:

Photograph from <a href="https://twitter.com/Betsyreads/status/1318281326823395329">@Betsyreads on Twitter</a>.
Photograph from <a href="https://twitter.com/Katie_Erickson1/status/1318535575331348480">@Katie_Erickson1 on Twitter</a>.
Photograph by Hannah Good.
Photograph by Susan Tynan.
Photograph by Chloe Miller.
Photograph from <a href="https://twitter.com/Betsyreads/status/1318281326823395329">@Betsyreads on Twitter</a>.
Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.

