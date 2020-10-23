Washington Football Team Will Allow Fans Inside Its Stadium



About Coronavirus 2020 Washingtonian is keeping you up to date on the coronavirus around DC. More from Coronavirus 2020



The Washington Football Team will allow fans to attend a game live at FedExField on November 8, the team announced Friday. No tailgating will be permitted outside the Landover stadium.

Although the team started the season playing in an empty venue (this time, on purpose), the state of Maryland gave the football club approval to offer approximately 3,000 tickets for the New York Giants matchup next month. Only season ticket holders will be able to purchase tickets starting on October 27th, with staggered access based on length of membership. The available seats are mainly in the lower levels and some suites.

If you attend, be sure to bring a credit card and your phone: Safety precautions include cashless purchases and mobile ticketing only. Masks will be required.

Join the conversation!