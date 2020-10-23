News & Politics

Washington Football Team Will Allow Fans Inside Its Stadium

The game against the Giants next month will be the first this season with in-person fans.

The Washington Football Team will allow fans to attend a game live at FedExField on November 8, the team announced Friday. No tailgating will be permitted outside the Landover stadium.

Although the team started the season playing in an empty venue (this time, on purpose), the state of Maryland gave the football club approval to offer approximately 3,000 tickets for the New York Giants matchup next month. Only season ticket holders will be able to purchase tickets starting on October 27th, with staggered access based on length of membership. The available seats are mainly in the lower levels and some suites.

If you attend, be sure to bring a credit card and your phone: Safety precautions include cashless purchases and mobile ticketing only. Masks will be required.

