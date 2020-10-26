Just as we saw in neighboring Virginia, voters in Maryland are flocking to the polls on the first day of early voting to cast their ballots in the 2020 election. If you’re a Maryland resident and did not vote by mail like Governor Larry Hogan (his candidate of choice? Ronald Reagan), there’s still time left. Polling sites are open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for early voting until Monday, November 2 — even on the weekends. Check out some of the long lines at voting centers:

Early voting starts in Maryland at 7 a.m. today, and there’s already a very long line of voters at the Silver Spring Civic Center. pic.twitter.com/QZKj2EB1Va — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) October 26, 2020

I am in line to vote early in Maryland. The line is wrapped around the school!! pic.twitter.com/AgktlTBkL9 — Tee Trust (@TeeTrustOrg) October 26, 2020

First day of early voting in Maryland! The line isn’t very long at the Wheaton Rec Center now. @mymcmedia pic.twitter.com/68XxyXGN7Q — Maryam Shahzad (@maryam_mcm) October 26, 2020

Walking the line in Silver Spring as #EarlyVoting gets under way in Maryland this morning. The line is super long. Sped up the video to get it all in. Don’t mean to make you dizzy. @777Vote @fox5dc #GoodDayDC pic.twitter.com/kEue7zGi5K — Bob Barnard (@barnardfox5dc) October 26, 2020

Early Voting underway in Maryland today. Hundreds already coming through UMD polling location @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/6VJvbXHzl1 — Samantha Akinduro (@SamNBC4) October 26, 2020

Early voting is underway in Maryland and the lines are long at this early voting site in Prince George’s County where hundreds showed up at 7 am to cast their votes early, many with folding chairs in hands. @OvettaWashPost, @rebtanhs and I will be reporting today from the polls pic.twitter.com/NBbX8u5ZZk — Rachel Chason (@Rachel_Chason) October 26, 2020

