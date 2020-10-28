“Anonymous” Will Reportedly Come Forward Today

“Anonymous,” the senior Trump administration official behind the mysterious book A Warning, and a much-talked-about 2018 New York Times op-ed called “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration” might have a major coming-out this afternoon, according to the Washington Post. When the book was published last year, the author announced in a Reddit forum that they would come forward by November 2020. “Trump will hear from me, in my own name, before the 2020 election,” they wrote, according to the Daily Beast.

UPDATE: Former DHS official Miles Taylor has revealed he is “Anonymous”

Now as Election Day inches closer, people are continuing to speculate over the undisclosed identity of this Trump official thanks to a tweet from George Conway. The Trump antagonist said that he had spoken with Anonymous and hinted that the mysterious source would be speaking up “very, very soon.”

I had an amazing conversation this morning with … Anonymous. Anonymous is a true patriot. We'll all be hearing a lot more from this person very, very soon.https://t.co/M8CgEc8hAT — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 28, 2020

Cue the drama. Many on Twitter are claiming that the statement confirms that Kellyanne Conway, George’s wife and former counselor to Trump, is Anonymous. Or is she?

Washingtonian actually has a detailed guide to the wide-ranging Anonymous speculation that includes the Conways as well as other suspects like John Bolton, Kirstjen Nielsen, and Don McGahn.

“Anonymous” is Kellyanne Conway, y’all. I called it before, I’m calling it again. https://t.co/eJlWo2cZP5 — Ed (@EdbrohamLincoln) October 28, 2020

Spoiler: It's Kellyanne Conway Next spoiler: No. One. Cares. https://t.co/Xq70HhvUFE — that's DOCTOR emigre80 to you, mate (@emigre80) October 28, 2020

Also, what does happen once they reveal themselves? Walter Shaub, former director of the US Office of Government Ethics, tweeted that Anonymous could possibly face ethical violations.

Anonymous better not have been in govt when he/she signed a book deal & began writing. If so, 5 CFR 2635.807 bans receipt of compensation for the book. In that case it'd be a crime to conceal a violation by omitting the deal and any income from a termination financial disclosure. https://t.co/UiSzVcD7nw — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 28, 2020

Who is it? What will happen? Of course, we’re facing the same the frustrating reality that we’ve struggled with since Anonymous first spoke out: We’ll have to wait and see.

This story has been updated.

