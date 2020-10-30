Radio Host Chad Dukes Fired by 106.7 the Fan for Alleged Racist Comments

Sports-radio host Chad Dukes has been fired from 106.7 the Fan after more than a decade with the station, reports the Washington Post. Entercom Sports released a statement noting that the firing is due to “racist and other inappropriate comments” Dukes made on his non-station-affiliated podcast.

Dukes’ history with 106.7 goes back to 2007, when his radio show “Big O and Dukes” moved to the station. Since arriving on DC-area airwaves, he’s remained a fixture, going on to co-host the “LaVar and Dukes Show” with Washington Football Team linebacker LeVar Arrington in 2009. After the football star left 106.7 the Fan, Dukes became the host of “Chad Dukes vs. The World,” which he has helmed since 2014. In addition to his station duties, Dukes also has a podcasting career. After its tenure on radio, “Big O and Dukes” became a podcast and Dukes also co-hosted “the Rodkast.” It is unclear which podcast was the platform for the commentary in question.

So far, no information is available about what exactly Dukes said that led to him being fired. However, people on Twitter and Reddit believe the comments came from a September 14 episode of “Big O and Dukes” (you can read it for yourself here).

JP Flaim, who hosts another show on the station, confirmed the firing on-air this morning. “Our company recently learned of inappropriate comments that he made in past episodes of his personal podcast and our company has zero tolerance for any forms of hateful speech, so our focus…remains on sports and doing the best show we can,” Flaim said.

Dukes appears to have deleted his entire Twitter history. He has not yet commented on his firing.

