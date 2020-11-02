News & Politics

DC Now Has Quarantine Rules for 42—Yes, 42—High-Risk States

California, Oregon, and New Jersey were added as of today.

The District has once again expanded its list of high-risk states, adding California, Oregon, and New Jersey. No states were removed from the list since the last time the city updated it two weeks ago. That means 42 states in total are now considered “high-risk” by the DC. And only six states aren’t on the list, since Virginia and Maryland are exempted.

Individuals coming into the District from states included on the list must self-quarantine for two weeks unless they’re engaging in essential work. Here’s the entire list.

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

