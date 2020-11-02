On the Eve of the Election, the White House Puts Up Extra Fencing in the Dark

Crews began erecting extra security fencing around the White House Monday evening. The fencing appears to be similar to the type installed around the White House complex this past August in advance of President Trump’s RNC speech. These barriers are in addition to fencing that went up downtown following protests earlier this summer after George Floyd’s death, and some that is part of a long-planned replacement project for the regular White House fence.

NBC News reported Sunday night that the feds planned to install “non-scalable” fencing around the complex. Contacted for comment Monday morning, a Secret Service spokesperson would say only: “As a matter of practice, the Secret Service does not comment on the means and methods used to carry out our protective operations.”

The White House on lockdown: A federal law enforcement source tells NBC that beginning tomorrow, crews will build a “non-scalable” fence to secure the WH complex, Ellipse and Lafayette Square. 250 National Guardsmen have been put on standby, reporting to Metro Police officials. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) November 2, 2020

President Trump reportedly plans to hold an election night party for as many as 400 people at the White House, apparently frustrated by DC’s social-distancing rules that would apply at his nearby hotel. Meanwhile, gatherings are planned by many in the District for election night, including an eight-hour demonstration at Black Lives Matter Plaza, across Lafayette Square from the White House.