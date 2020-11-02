News & Politics

Show Us What Your Election Day/Week Looks Like

Send us your selfies and photos of joy, fear, long lines, stress-eating....

Written by | Published on
Photo by Kristen Hinman

Election Day looks a lot different this year. “I Voted” stickers you slap on your sweatshirt in your kitchen after filling out your mail-in ballot at home. Socially-distanced voting lines. Boarded up storefronts. Chefs handing out free food at the polls. Spooky yard decorations warning of the end of democracy. And soon, another special fence going up around the White House.

What does it look like for you? Send us your photos and selfies today and tomorrow, and we’ll publish them in a gallery about this extra-unusual Election Day around Washington. Anything goes, if it captures the current moment. (But no photos of actual ballots, please.) Please tell us where in Washington your photo was taken, and your name if you’d like. Tweet them to us @Washingtonian or email to photos@washingtonian.com.

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day
SIGN UP
We engage readers directly in their mailboxes with topics like Health, Things to Do, Best Brunches, Design & Shopping, and Real Estate. Get the latest from our editors today.
Get The Best Of Washingtonian In Your Inbox!
SUBSCRIBE