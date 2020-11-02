There Are a Lot of Rallies Planned in DC This Week. Here’s a Rundown.

As Washington prepares for the election results, DC officials have issued a traffic advisory, closing 20 streets to parking on Tuesday and Wednesday in anticipation of various demonstrations around town. Here’s what we know about so far (this list will be updated):

Today

DC Action Lab: Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy group, has partnered with the DC Action Lab, a consulting group for activists, to organize a demonstration “against the election results.” The demonstrations begin today in Freedom Plaza and are expected to last through Thanksgiving, according to a permit filed with the National Park Service.

Tuesday

Catharsis on the Mall: A group dedicated to healing through artistic expression will hold a self-titled event at the Washington Monument with speakers, music, and artwork. More information here.

Solidarity means ALL-idarity: Generation Ratify, a youth-led political group focused on ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment, will hold a gathering in Thomas Circle NW starting at 3 PM, to “defend democracy and resist the President.” From there, the group will walk to Black Lives Matter Plaza and join the event organized by ShutDown DC. Participants are asked to wear black, and masks are required. More information here.

ShutDown DC: Starting at 4 PM, ShutDown DC is leading a coalition of activist groups in a demonstration to “ensure free and fair elections,” according to a permit filed with the National Park Service. The event will begin at Black Lives Matter Plaza and last for eight hours, with a jumbotron displaying election results, three go-go band performances, and various speeches and performances. It will kick off a week of protests planned by ShutDown. More information here.

Wednesday

ShutDown DC: Organizers with ShutDown will meet at Union Station and Black Lives Matter Plaza at 11 AM. From there, the two groups will be heading to visit “organizations and institutions that have been enabling Trump’s attack on democracy.” More information here.

Protect the Results Rally: A coalition of political groups, including 51 for 51 (a DC statehood organization) and Black Lives Matter, have formed “Protect the Results,” a nationwide network of rallies dedicated to mobilizing voters if “Trump undermines the results of the 2020 Presidential election.” Participants will meet in McPherson Square at 3 PM. More information here.

Thursday

ShutDown the White House: Starting at 7 AM, organizers with ShutDown DC will head to the White House to demonstrate that they will not tolerate any attempts to “undermine democracy.” Participants will caravan to the White House in three shifts: at 7 AM, 9 AM, and 11 AM. More information here.

Friday

Count Every Vote: Organized by the Protect the Results Coalition, this rally will be held at noon in Lafayette Square. More information here.

Have any more information about this week’s events? Email [email protected]

This list will be updated as new information comes in.