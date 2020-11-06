Here Are Some DC Houses That Might Soon Be Available If Things Go the Way We Think They’re Going With a Certain Election

If you’re house-hunting in Washington right now, we don’t need to tell you that inventory is an absolute nightmare. The supply of homes for sale is down nearly 30 percent compared to this time last year. But you may be in luck! Here are a few very nice places that may soon come available.

Where: Massachusetts Avenue Heights

Owners: Kellyanne and George Conway

What they paid in 2017: $7,785,000

It sure seems like the former White House aide and her husband could benefit from a change of scenery.

Where: Dupont Circle

Owner: Bill Stepien

What he paid in 2017: $456,000

Donald Trump’s campaign manager (and former White House political director) owns a two-bedroom condo in this Dupont building. Perhaps he’ll try to make a go of it on K Street, but it could be yours if he decamps for New Jersey, where he used to be a top Chris Christie aide.

Where: Massachusetts Avenue Heights

Owner: Wilbur Ross

What he paid in 2016: $10,750,000

Before he was even confirmed as Commerce Secretary, Ross closed on the Beaux Arts–style estate that used to belong to philanthropist Adrienne Arsht. He could just hang onto it, since he’s worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

Where: Massachusetts Avenue Heights

Owner: Steven Mnuchin

What he paid in 2017: $12,585,000

The Treasury Secretary and his wife Louise Linton live in the most expensive house purchased by a Trump appointee. For now.

Where: Kalorama

Renters: Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

What they pay: They reportedly rent for $15,000 a month. (The house last sold in December 2016 for $5,500,000.)

Javanka’s landlord is a Chilean billionaire who bought the house shortly after Trump was elected. Unclear if he’ll raise the rent on the next tenant.

Where: Kalorama

Owner: Rex Tillerson

What he paid in 2017: $5,500,000

Tillerson hasn’t been Secretary of State since 2018, but property records show he still owns the 1927 mansion a few blocks away from Javanka. If you’re reading, Rex, DC is a red-hot seller’s market. No time like the present to move on!

