Due to the pandemic, the holidays may look different this year with many people changing how they typically experience their Thanksgiving-day traditions. But, just because Covid-19 has changed the way we interact with our loved ones during the holidays, doesn’t mean we should totally skimp out on celebrating. There are plenty of out-of-the-box ideas to bring families together this year, especially virtually! Check them out below.

Watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Together

Don’t fret! The annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is still happening this year, but will look just a little different. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the parade will still air on Thanksgiving Day morning, so family members from all over can tune in for the virtual event.

Meal Prep and Cook Together

For those who love cooking with their family members on Thanksgiving Day can still do this in their very own kitchen. Just set up your laptop, phone, (or whatever device you use for video calling) and dial in your grandparents, great aunts, or other extended family, to virtually cook a family recipe together.

Have a Centerpiece Contest

One idea that could be a fun and festive craft project on Thanksgiving is having a centerpiece contest with your family, virtually! Have each family member create their own centerpiece and then share it with everyone over a zoom call. From floral arrangements to edible options this is a surefire way to get everyone (no matter the distance) involved.

Host a Zoom Dinner

Dinner can still be shared together as a family this Thanksgiving, thanks to Zoom. Schedule a call with your nearest and dearest and then set up your device so that you can sit and eat dinner together over a virtual hangout. Throughout the meal you then can share stories, gratitude, and other Thanksgiving day resolutions.

No matter where families are feasting this Thanksgiving, they can still find ways to be together.

