The White House fence was ground zero for election celebrations on Saturday and the enclosure continues to be a blank tapestry for revelers practicing their freedom of expression. What was once a barrier between the people and the People’s House has become a space for signs and objects goading Donald Trump, often with humorous effects. Take a look at some of the funniest things left at the White House:

Paper towels from Puerto Rico

You may have spotted paper towels emblazoned with Puerto Rico’s colors or thrown by those donning the flag at celebrations after Biden’s victory. The rolls are a tribute to an October 2017 video of Trump throwing paper towels at a crowd in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

A participation trophy

Although Trump didn’t win the 2020 election, someone kindly left the president a Walmart participation trophy for his efforts. The marker inscription quotes comedian George Carlin, who joked about “everybody wins” culture in his 2008 comedy special: “‘No child these days ever gets to hear those all-important, character building words: “You lost, Bobby!”

Gritty

Although Gritty is typically persona non grata in Caps territory, Philadelphia did play a pivotal role in electing Joe Biden president. Is the Philadelphia Flyers mascot the new symbol of the resistance? Probably not, but you can still see his bug-eyed grin outside another orange man’s place of residence.

Florida Man jokes

The Florida Man meme encompasses the panhandle’s outlandish headlines and bizarre crimes — and even the president isn’t immune to the jokes. After all, Trump cast a vote for himself in Palm Beach County, making him the most famous Florida Man in all of America.

Eviction notices

The Biden campaign stated last week the US government can escort trespassers off the premises if Trump refuses to leave come January. That hasn’t stopped protesters from hanging poster-sized eviction notices on the fence, even shouting out Steve Kornacki, the MSNBC journalist who gained the Internet’s affections after days of election results coverage.

Trump’s own words

Many of the signs on the fence are a time capsule of Trump’s own words and tweets. There was that time he labeled certain nations as “shithole countries,” that time he called American soldiers who died in combat “losers” and suckers,” and that time he described rising Covid-10 deaths as “it is what it is.”

Baby Trump

After years of assigning petty nicknames, Trump finally got one of his own this summer: Bunker Baby. The infant motif can be found on signs around the fence near the original scene that earned Trump the moniker.

You’re Fired!

Trump’s catchphrase from the Apprentice became a rallying cry for those who hoped to see the former reality star booted from the White House. Will he follow in the footsteps of another show alum, Omarosa Manigault Newman, who was reportedly escorted off the White House property cursing and screaming?

General trolling

We’ll let these ones speak for themselves.

Join the conversation!