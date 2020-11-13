“Million MAGA March” Gets Permit for Rally

A pro-Trump rally planned for Washington, DC, Saturday, has received a permit from the National Park Service to gather at Freedom Plaza. The rally goes under many names: The “Million MAGA March,” “Stop the Steal,” and the “March for Trump.” None of those events sought a permit; instead they will operate under the banner of a permit sought by a group called Women for America First.

That group originally sought a permit for a 50-person rally but after consultation with NPS’ permits staff, revised its application for 10,000 people, NPS spokesperson Mike Litterst tells Washingtonian.

The organizers plan to rally beginning at 11 AM Saturday. The schedule, according to the permit:

Following the “Group YMCA,” the attendees plan to march to the Supreme Court.

Experts who study far-right extremism warn of a volatile mix of groups and individuals who have promoted it and warn there could be conflict with counterprotesters.

On Thursday evening the DC police told Washingtonian they were “aware of upcoming First Amendment activities planned for the weekend of November 13, 2020” and had not issued any permits. “As with any known First Amendment activity, we will continue to monitor and assess each activity, and plan accordingly with our federal law enforcement partners,” a police spokesperson said.

On Friday, President Trump tweeted that he was aware of events in support of his efforts to deny he lost the presidential election and that he “may even try to stop by and say hello” to the DC event. DC police have released a list of extensive road closures for Saturday.