People Are Flying Into DC for the Million MAGA March

Already, there are about a hundred people gathered near the White House in anticipation of tomorrow’s Million MAGA March, complete with Trump flags and decked out cars. And the Infowars truck has been spotted downtown with people in combat-style gear sitting in the trunk.

Washington has been on edge over reports of the “Stop the Steal” caravans expected to arrive by tonight. But the protesters apparently aren’t only coming via the highway. People on right-wing Twitter are posting selfies showing their flights from across the country to make it to the event.

At LAX, headed to DC. We had a large group of people who were all headed to the Million MAGA March. Even two of the flight attendants are Trump supporters! DC, let’s go! pic.twitter.com/qY2IZQBJzd — Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) November 13, 2020

On my way to Washington DC for the #StopTheSteaI Rally 🇺🇸 ✈️ pic.twitter.com/rRWX471OV7 — Ricky Rebel (@RickyRebelRocks) November 13, 2020

We’ll have to see how many people show up tomorrow; DC officials are preparing for hordes (see this map of street closures). Our advice: Stay away from downtown. Experts say these events could turn violent.

Join the conversation!