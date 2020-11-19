The CDC Recommends People Avoid Thanksgiving Travel



New guidance from the CDC says “postponing travel and staying home is the best way” for people to prevent the spread of Covid-19 around Thanksgiving, and that the safest way to celebrate is with members of your own household. The guidance defines household members as individuals currently living in the same residence, meaning out-of-state family and college kids don’t make the cut.

It seems like those new recommendations are coming in a little late, as long lines at DC public testing sites indicate many in the city might be planning to travel for the holidays. Individuals waiting for tests this week reported blocks-long lines at Judiciary Square, Georgia Ave, and Chevy Chase testing centers with close to three-hour wait times.

City officials say test turnaround times have been around three days in recent weeks, but that they expect a slight lag due to the influx of people getting tested before the holidays. Even with the increased demand, though, they still expect individuals will get their results within five days of being tested.

For those who do decide to travel, here are some recommendations from healthcare professionals about how to do so as safely as possible.

