Is GoldLink the Best Rapper in the World? Judge for Yourself Here

After a quiet year sans releases, DC rapper GoldLink dropped a new single, “Best Rapper In The F—-n World,” on November 19. The Grammy-nominated artist also published an abstract video of pulsating red lights to accompany the low-key track.
Lyrics include references to the DC area, a common feature for GoldLink (née D’Anthony Carlos), who was born in DC and grew up in Landover and Northern Virginia. Among those mentions? Le Pearl Ballroom, the now-shuttered go-go venue in Capitol Heights known for hosting bounce-beat artists.
“Long days from Le Pearl days and the Metros,” raps GoldLink. The singer also gave the venue a shout out in his 2017 track “Roll Call.”
So, is GoldLink really the best rapper in the world? Listen to the full track here and decide for yourself.