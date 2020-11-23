Food

5 Hilarious Ways Bars Are Getting Around the Must-Serve-Food Rule

Come for the gin, stay for the mayo sandwich.

Written by
| Published on

Hard-Boiled Egg

Where: 2 Amys (3715 Macomb St., NW).

As the menu at the all-takeout pizzeria and wine bar says: “Sometimes you just need a little something.” And sometimes that something is an egg in a plastic cup.

Jell-O

Where: Wet Dog Tavern (2100 Vermont Ave., NW).

Like at the hospital, the Shaw outdoor bar will give you a mini-cup of Jell-O, whether you want it or not. Unlike at the hospital, there’s also Frito pie.

Mayonnaise Sandwich

Where: Kingfisher (1414 14th St., NW).

The Logan Circle basement bar doesn’t have a kitchen, so owner Daniel Williams landed on “the most boring, cheapest thing I could think of.” Behold: mayo on sale-rack Safeway bread.

Ranch-Seasoned Crackers

Where: Last Call Bar (1301 Fourth St., NE).

Though the NoMa bar has sandwiches, drinkers can also post up with a $3 package of oyster crackers coated in ranch seasoning and chili oil.

Deconstructed Cheese Sandwich

Where: Trade Bar (1410 14th St., NW).

What goes well with the cocktail happy hour at this Logan Circle gay bar? An “amazing compulsory food item giving your mom’s laziest school lunches a run for their money.” Ah, yes, a plastic-wrapped Kraft Single on a slice of Wonderbread.

Get Our “Brunches This Weekend” Newsletter

The best breakfasts and brunches to try every weekend, plus our most popular food stories of the week.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day