5 Hilarious Ways Bars Are Getting Around the Must-Serve-Food Rule

Hard-Boiled Egg

Where: 2 Amys (3715 Macomb St., NW).

As the menu at the all-takeout pizzeria and wine bar says: “Sometimes you just need a little something.” And sometimes that something is an egg in a plastic cup.

Jell-O

Where: Wet Dog Tavern (2100 Vermont Ave., NW).

Like at the hospital, the Shaw outdoor bar will give you a mini-cup of Jell-O, whether you want it or not. Unlike at the hospital, there’s also Frito pie.

Mayonnaise Sandwich

Where: Kingfisher (1414 14th St., NW).

The Logan Circle basement bar doesn’t have a kitchen, so owner Daniel Williams landed on “the most boring, cheapest thing I could think of.” Behold: mayo on sale-rack Safeway bread.

Ranch-Seasoned Crackers

Where: Last Call Bar (1301 Fourth St., NE).

Though the NoMa bar has sandwiches, drinkers can also post up with a $3 package of oyster crackers coated in ranch seasoning and chili oil.

Deconstructed Cheese Sandwich

Where: Trade Bar (1410 14th St., NW).

What goes well with the cocktail happy hour at this Logan Circle gay bar? An “amazing compulsory food item giving your mom’s laziest school lunches a run for their money.” Ah, yes, a plastic-wrapped Kraft Single on a slice of Wonderbread.

