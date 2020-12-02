About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. More from Guest List



Wilton Gregory

DC’s Catholic archbishop is being promoted to cardinal.

Nikki Harris

The T.C. Williams junior—daughter of a Politico founder—got a school-paper scoop: The superintendent sent his kid to private school.

Paolo Zampolli

The New York tabloid fixture has relocated to Georgetown.

Mia Owens

An AU grad student, she won a new fellowship to study the history of White House slavery.

David Marchick

While we guzzled election polls, his presidential-transitions podcast was looking ahead.

Disinvited! Miles Taylor

Outing himself as “Anonymous,” the Trump insider achieved bipartisan agreement (about disdaining him).

