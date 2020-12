Holiday Gift Idea: These Artists’ Cool Illustrations and Paintings of DC Restaurants

If there was ever a year to commemorate your favorite drinking and dining spots, it’s this one. All the works here are available for purchase (and would go really nicely with a restaurant gift card).

Logan has loads of Washington-related prints. Besides restaurants, subjects range from the National Museum of African American History and Culture to RBG.

Ben’s Chili Bowl, $30.

Union Market, $35.

The Arlington painter also takes commissions for watercolor portraits of pets and houses.

Le Diplomate, $30.

The Inn at Little Washington’s decorator created several watercolors to illustrate the restaurant’s interior.

The Inn at Little Washington’s Kitchen, from $79.

The Inn at Little Washington’s Monkey Bar, from $79.

A great selection of illustrations that focus on the little guys.

Archipelago, from $10.97.

Cane, from $10.97.

A. Litteri, from $10.97.

Stoneys, from $10.97.

BreadFurst, from $10.97.

Greenspan, who recently moved out of DC, sends out gorgeous original watercolors of restaurant matchbooks both real and imagined.

Hank’s Oyster Bar, $80

Martin’s Tavern, $80

The Capitol Hill-based middle-school art teacher/artist has a huge selection of restaurant subjects, including now-closed spots like Acqua al Due, Dio Wine Bar, and Dolcezza. All were created on a tablet, and some sales benefit DC Central Kitchen.

Horace & Dickie’s, $18.70.

Anxo, $18.70.

Florida Avenue Grill, $18.70.

Capitol Lounge, $18.70.

Duccini’s, $18.70.

