Turns Out “Cyber” Is One of the Year’s Trending DC Dog Names. So That’s Weird.

Rover just dropped its four-legged version of a Spotify Wrapped playlist: The DC area’s top dog and cat names of 2020.

The majority of it is as you would expect: Everyone wants to choose something like “Bella” or “Cooper” for their dog or “Simba” or “Kitty” for their cat, which is like naming your kid Kevin or Jennifer. (Don’t @ me, Kevins!)

But let’s zero in on the more interesting kibble bites: According to the report, the number one trending dog name in DC this year was “Cyber”. This leads Washingtonian to believe that 1) a lot of you are weirdos, 2) people are really, really into Cyber Monday, or 3) someone is assembling an army of rabid cyborg dogs in the District.

In non robot-dog news, the report found a lot of DC people adorably named their pups Moira Rose and Twyla, after the Schitt’s Creek characters. (I personally would name my dog “Ew, David!!!!,” but Rover didn’t ask me.) Food-and-drink names were popular, too, with monikers like Sushi, Paprika, Brownie, and Hops trending for cats, and Nutella, Pisco, Martini, and Brew on the rise for dogs.

One can only imagine what kind of pet names will make the list come 2021—but then again, we’ll all probably be ruled by a pack of Robo-Pups by then.

Below, the full list of DC’s most popular 2020 pet names:

Male

Max Charlie Cooper Teddy Rocky

Female

Bella Luna Lucy Daisy Coco

In DC, the top 2020 cat names are:

Male

Oliver Simba Jack Leo Max

Female

Luna Bella Stella Daisy Kitty

Join the conversation!